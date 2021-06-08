Kim Kardashian Is Getting Roasted for an Editing Fail in Her SKIMS Video

Listen. The Kardashians and Jenners are no strangers to Photoshop mishaps. The famous family has been called out numerous times, and it's honestly a little bit funny at this point. We know editing is a part of the photography and videography process in almost all cases, but sometimes it goes a little too far. In the latest editing fail, Kim Kardashian is in the hot seat for a new SKIMS video.

TikTokers started blowing up this ad spot over the weekend, showing off the clear distortion in the finished product. For reference, here is the ad.

Kardashian looks airbrushed to perfection while sprawled out in her SKIMS, but when she runs a finger up the side of her body, there's a little issue at her waistline. Her finger seemingly turns into goo as it slithers up her body.

Kim...your finger shouldn't be able to do that!

TikTok was seemingly the first to spot this ad, and they have so, so many thoughts. We haven't actually seen it on Kardashian's channels or on TV at all at this point. Everyone mostly just wants to know why this is happening. The editing fail is pretty easy to spot, so how did this make it to the final product? This TikTok seems to be the most viewed criticism of the ad, calling out the way Kardashian's finger distorts.

We're disappointed but not surprised that there's yet another editing fail in one of this family's advertisements. One commenter on the above TikTok video said it well: "editing fail after editing fail.. you'd think they'd do better or stop editing for no reason but no."

Seriously, Kim, your waist looks fine in its natural state...you don't need to nip it in even more. People are already buying SKIMS products without all this extra hubbub!