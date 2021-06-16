"I can't see all the women saying no to that."

Kiely Williams Teased a Cheetah Girls Reunion, and We Would Like to See It

The era of reboots isn't quite over yet. According to Kiely Williams of Cheetah Girls fame, a reboot of the early-aughts Disney franchise is not out of the realm of possibility. Williams, who played Aquanette "Aqua" Walker, told Entertainment Tonight on June 14th that reuniting with her Cheetahs is much more imaginable than getting back with her fellow 3LW bandmates.

"Cheetah Girls is probably the avenue that it would be just because regardless of past history, everyone is so professional," she said of her fellow Cheetas, Adrienne Bailon, Sabrina Bryan, and Raven-Symoné. "There is a healthy amount of ego there, but I really think that we all approach the Cheetah Girls from a really professional standpoint."

Williams continued, "Participating in the Cheetah Girls felt good because you were inspiring young women, you got to see 6-year-old kids and their eyes light up. It was just such a fulfilling experience."

Though Williams no longer speaks to Bailon, who was also in 3LW with her, she believes the idea of reuniting the Cheetah Girls would be something all former members would be interested in doing.

"I can't see all the women saying no to that, just because of how good I know it made all of us feel," she told ET. "So you never know."

Right now, Williams is working with other former girl group members, including Nivea, Aubrey O'Day (Danity Kane), Shamari DeVoe (Blaque), and Felisha King (Cherish), on BET Presents The Encore to form the next best R&B girl group. So getting the gang back together for nostalgia's sake must definitely on her mind.