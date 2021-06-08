Khloe Kardashian Clapped Back at a Twitter Troll Who Criticized Her Looks

"I don't think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked."

Khloe Kardashian is tired of people criticizing her looks, and she just called out one a Twitter troll for doing so "unprovoked." After the pharmaceutical brand Nurtec posted a video with the reality star as spokesperson for the migraine treatment, people were quick to comment on her changed appearance. While Kardashian is no stranger to dealing with these types of comments about her face and body, there was one response in particular that she didn't let slide.

One Twitter user responded to Nurtec's tweet criticizing Kardashian's use of plastic surgery and shaming the company for partnering with her. "What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?" the troll wrote.

Kardashian responded, defending her choice to partner with the brand. "Sorry you feel that way," she wrote. "You have every right to block/mute me. I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence."

Then, she addressed the comments about her appearance. "[You] R completely entitled to your opinions. Just as I am mine," she wrote.

It seems Kardashian went even further to check out the Twitter user's bio, in which the user self-identifies as a "feminist," "socialist," and "enthusiast."

"I don't think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked," the reality star wrote, concluding her clapback.

Seeing Kardashian's response, some other Twitter users replied to show their support.

"You tell em Khloe where did the 'if you can't say something nice don't say anything at all' go?" one user wrote, then apologizing for any past comments toward Kardashian. "But in the past I've tweeted yucky stuff thinking it was funny but humor is a double edged sword. Sorry for any negativity I [sent] your way. When you know better you do better."

Kardashian gratefully accepted the apology. "Thank you for your words!!! We all are here to grow and evolve. So cool you're able to own that! Same here mama!" she wrote, adding two red heart emojis.