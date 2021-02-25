Khloé Kardashian Has a Legit Explanation for That Photoshop Fail Everyone’s Talking About

Fans wanted to know what the heck is going on with Khloé Kardashian's limbs in her latest ad campaign for her fashion brand Good American. The company just launched their first footwear line, and Kardashian stepped in to model a few of the pieces herself. But...the images Good American posted to their Instagram feed had people wondering if the Icon Pump makes everybody's feet look that long.

"HA I'm cracking up! 4a few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect," Kardashian explained on Twitter on February 24th after some people called the photos out for being prime examples of "Photoshop fails." She continued, "The closer the object is to camera they will get elongated. So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers."

"I mean..LOL how could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?!" Kardashian continued, including the pic in question. She defended the use of the camera lens, writing, "It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see."

Though, one would think distorting the shoes one is trying to sell may not be a good business model. But hey, to each their own, we suppose.

Kardashian posted another shot from the campaign, which people were questioning due to the length of her fingers. "Not to worry! I don't have freakishly long fingers," Kardashian explained, adding, "I can't believe I'm even tweeting this LOL...Nope I didn't get a surgery to stretch my fingers and nope it's not a 'photoshop fail.'"

Despite the criticism, Kardashian is more than happy with the way the photos turned out. "Hope the 'concern and confusion' is now put to rest and we can just enjoy the photos," she tweeted, thanking those "concerned" individuals for "the giggle."