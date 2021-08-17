Khloé Kardashian Shared a Rare Picture of Her Naturally Curly Hair, and It's Gorgeous

Khloé Kardashian may usually be flaunting her sleek, blown-out hair in a bevy of shades, but she showed off a more natural look over the weekend. Taking to Instagram, Kardashian shared a carousel of photos while working out, and before we could even rave over her cute workout set, we had to stop and admire her hair. We mean this in the *nicest* way possible that it's a mess of curls.

Alongside her photos, Kardashian wrote, "I rarely wear my natural hair texture. Felt kinda cute with it (please don't ruin the feeling)." In the photos, her hair is voluminous and curly and appears to probably only have product in it that enhances the curls rather than straightens them out.

Plenty of Kardashian's friends and family members raved over her look, including Vanessa Bryant, who wrote that she loves her natural hair. She then added a heart eyes emoji and said, "so pretty!" Kendall Jenner also showed her sister some love, writing, "i love your natural hair" with a heart emoji. Aside from those, others encouraged Kardashian to wear her naturally curly hair with pride more often.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for always changing up their looks, but while Khloé has played with length, she usually doesn't stray too far outside the lines when it comes to color and style. She's done platinum and her natural dark color—with some highlights in between—but she's not usually found rocking bright colors like younger sister Kylie Jenner.