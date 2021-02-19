Khloé Kardashian Had *Quite* the Clapback for a Fan Asking About Kylie Jenner

After a tumultuous few years following a cheating scandal, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are officially back together. The pair, who share 3-year-old daughter True, broke up in 2019 following rumors that Thompson cheated on Kardashian with younger sister Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods. Woods was ostracized from the family and hasn't been seen palling around with Jenner since. But now that Kardashian and Thompson are back on good terms, fans wanted to know if Jenner and Woods could rekindle their years-long friendship—and Kardashian clapped back at the notion that she controls what her sister does.

"So...is Kylie allowed to be friends with Jordyn again?" a fan commented on a clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians posted on Kim Kardashian's Instagram page. The clip shows Kim and Thompson catching up and talking about rebuilding his relationship with Khloé.

"I'm so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with," Khloé Kardashian responded to the fan. "Never once have I ever and I mean EVER told my sister who she can be friends with. She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do. I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do!"

She continued, "I love my sister unconditionally! That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!! She is my life partner and I will always respect what she chooses!!!"

"By the way, I have no ill feelings towards ANYONE!!!" Kardashian summed up. "Truly. My heart carries no hatred at all. Unless you actually know what you're talking about, respectfully SHUT THE FUCK UP!"

Although people in the comments of the @CommentsByCelebs post were noting that Kardashian's actions against Woods on social media in 2019 point to a different narrative, it's true that we don't know what's literally going on behind the scenes of their family and current relationship with Woods, despite what we see on KUWTK.