Kelly Ripa Clapped Back at a Fan for Questioning Her Bare-Faced Selfie

It's all about the angles and lighting, she says.

Don't ever underestimate the power of Kelly Ripa's skincare routine. After 50-year-old Ripa posted a makeup-free photo of herself on Instagram, she was accused of using a filter to make herself look younger...but according to the Live With Kelly and Ryan star herself, she's been doing no such thing.

In the photo, Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos are smiling for the camera while lounging on the beach, the sun setting behind them. There's no disputing that she looks super young—this is a good picture of her.

"Cheese and a baguette," she wrote in her caption.

Comments started pouring in, calling Ripa a "teenager," with one person writing, "How is it you look 10 years younger Kelly? Must be a relaxing holiday!" "As beautiful as she is it's def a filter!" someone responded to the comment, and even though it was obviously not meant to be rude, Ripa wasted no time shutting that down.

"If it was a filter I would look amazing. It's just the angle and sunset light," Ripa wrote.

Two things: One, we are going to start taking more selfies at sunset. Two, do not *try* Ripa when it comes to her photo editing (or lack thereof). She is not here to play. Lesson learned.

Ripa and Consuelos are currently celebrating life as empty nesters now that their kids have all left home. Their youngest son, Joaquin, started college this year, meaning that it's just the two of them at home for the first time in a long time—maybe that's why Ripa suddenly looks so well rested?

Nobody needs makeup or a filter to take an Instagram photo—and apparently, they really don't need it if the sunset is hitting in exactly the right place, as Ripa has taught us.