So Maybe We Have Kelly Clarkson to Thank for Taylor Swift’s Re-Released Music

Almost a week after Taylor Swift dropped the first of her re-recorded albums, Fearless (Taylor's Version), an old tweet has resurfaced that may have inspired her to go for it. Apparently, back in 2019, Kelly Clarkson suggested that Swift should re-release her discography so that Scooter Braun could no longer profit from it...and now, it seems that she actually did take Clarkson's advice.

Back in June 2019, news broke that Swift's original record label, Big Machine, had been acquired by Scooter Braun, which was a problem for the Evermore singer, considering the fact that he's worked with Kanye West in the past (and as we all know, West and Swift have a bit of...history). At the time, she took to Tumblr to explain that this sale happened without her permission—and to make matters worse, she wasn't offered the opportunity to buy her master recordings back so she could own her own music, which was now in the hands of someone she accused of bullying her in the past.

This is where Clarkson stepped in, sharing a little suggestion she had for Swift in a tweet.

Just a month later, Swift confirmed that, in late 2020, she'd begin re-recording her music, just as Clarkson had mentioned in her tweet, and yeah, we'd say that she definitely created an incentive for fans to purchase her music all over again. New album art, new merch, new, never-before-released vault tracks? Not to mention that many of the tracks on Swift's new version of Fearless sound nearly identical to the originals, which means fans don't have much of a reason to go back to the Braun-owned recordings.

No word on how Clarkson feels about all of this actually materializing, but fans on Twitter are definitely thanking her for her almost two-year-old tweet.