Keira Knightley Said She’s Done Filming Sex Scenes With Male Directors

Keira Knightley is setting her boundaries when it comes to filming nude scenes. On a recent episode of the Chanel Connects podcast, Knightley talked with The Farewell filmmaker Lulu Wang and writer-producer Diane Solway about her decision to add a no-nudity clause to her contract after becoming a mother. "If I was making a story that was about that journey of motherhood and body acceptance I feel like, I'm sorry, but that would have to be with a female filmmaker."

The Love Actually star explained that she doesn't "have an absolute ban" on filming nudity or sex scenes, but she's not interested in doing so with male directors. "It's partly vanity and also it's the male gaze," she explained.

"I don't want it to be those horrible sex scenes where you're all greased up and everybody is grunting," Knightley continued. "I'm not interested in doing that." She added that she feels "very uncomfortable now trying to portray the male gaze."

The star also reiterated that she's not opposed to sex scenes altogether, but that she's just not interested in filming them for male directors at this point in her life. "Saying that, there are times where I go, 'Yeah, I completely see where this sex scene would be really good in this film and you basically just need somebody to look hot,'" she said. "So therefore you can use somebody else because I'm too vain and the body has had two children now and I'd just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked."