Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr Get Real About Their Blended Family

Love is and always will be at the center of this modern family.

Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry are redefining what a modern family looks like and doing it with so much love. Kerr, who shares her 10-year-old son Flynn with Perry's current partner Orlando Bloom, had Perry on an April 13th Instagram Live session to talk about skincare and family life now that Perry and Bloom have their own child, daughter Daisy Dove. Despite their situation, which some may call "complicated," Perry and Kerr have mastered the art of blending families by leaving hard feelings and tension out of the equation.

"One of the great things about being close to Miranda is I get to try out all her products, especially when her son [Flynn] comes home with them in his backpack," Perry said, referring to Kerr's Kora Organics skincare line.

Perry continued, "In our modern family, [Kerr's] probably the most health-conscious of everyone," and that has rubbed off on Kerr and Bloom's son, Flynn. "Flynn will always bring this amazing nugget of knowledge on either skincare or food," Perry laughed.

The moms also talked plenty about parenthood. Kerr, who also has two sons, Myles and Hart, with husband Evan Spiegel, said, "The kids are my number one love. It's just the best thing in the world, being a mom."

Perry agreed, saying, "It's the best job. It's the most fulfilling. There was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter. That was like all the love I was ever searching for what like 'Bam.'"