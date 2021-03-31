Katie Holmes Swears by This Celeb-Loved Skincare Line For Her Glowing and Healthy Skin

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Not only is Katie Holmes a fashion icon (her outfits never miss) but she's also our skincare inspiration. The 42-year-old keeps her skin looking so youthful and glowy that we swear she could have stepped off the set of Dawson's Creek just yesterday. Lucky for all of us who've been waiting for her to drop her routine, Holmes shared her beauty secrets in a recent interview with People.

"I embrace my age with gratitude and I don't worry about not having make-up on," she said during a makeup-free interview. "My joy comes from within."

In line with her joyful mantra, Holmes takes care of her skin from the inside out. "I drink a lot of water and try to eat a lot of vegetables to keep my skin as healthy as possible," she said. Then, when it comes to treating her skin from the outside, Holmes added, "I take care of my skin by cleaning it every morning and evening, [and] wearing a lot of hyaluronic [acid] serum and moisturizer."

The actress trusts her skin with renowned skin therapist Dr. Barbara Sturm, whose namesake skincare line has a long list of celeb fans, including Ashley Graham, Bella Hadid, and Emma Roberts. "I am a big fan of Dr. Sturm. I regularly get [her] facials and use her products," the star says.

In an interview with InStyle last year, Holmes named three Dr. Sturm products that she loves. "I also use the brand's hyaluronic serum, brightening serum, and face cream," she said.

Holmes skincare routine doesn't come cheap, but if you're ready to splurge in pursuit of radiant skin like hers, you can shop her beloved products below.