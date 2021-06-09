Kate Mara Switched Up Her Hair to an Edgy Platinum Blonde Bob

When Kate Mara showed up to an event for her Hulu show A Teacher on June 7th, she did so in stunning style. Her blinding white hair nearly made our jaws drop when we saw her. Not only did the actress give her hair a healthy chop into a short bob, but she bleached it into an ultra-platinum-blonde shade.

Mara took to Instagram to show off her hair after the event, writing simply, "New hair" with an emoji. The simplicity of that caption! The hair truly speaks for itself, so we get it. The actress tagged her hairstylist, Mara Roszak, in the photos, who also shared on her own Instagram. She called the look a "sleek shiny & 90's platinum bob," and also provided tips for how to get the wet but not actually wet look.

Mara is no stranger to blonde hair, and has in fact rocked it plenty of times. However, her most recognizable hair color and style is a longer, light brown look. She's gone with darker shades here and there but tends to stick with lighter tones that feel really soft and dreamy.

This platinum look is certainly a dramatic change, and while we often think of this icy shade of blonde for a winter look, it's just as beautiful in the summer sun.