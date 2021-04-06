Here’s Why Kim Kardashian's Team Had a Photo of Khloé Scrubbed From the Internet

Fans have taken to Twitter to share how much they loved the photo, though.

The Kardashians are probably used to being called out for their FaceTune and Photoshop fails at this point, but after a new (and supposedly unedited) photo of Khloé Kardashian surfaced, it's officially been scrubbed from the internet—at least, as much as anything can be scrubbed from the internet in 2021, anyway.

It all started over the weekend, when Khloe and her fam were in Palm Springs for the Easter holiday. Though Khloe herself did share a photo in a purple bikini, lounging by the pool, those who follow Kris Jenner's mom, MJ, might have spotted a different pic of Khloe in a leopard-print swimsuit that looked a lot different from the one the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had shared herself.

The photo in question has disappeared, and now, Tracy Romulus, the Chief Marketing Officer for Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty brand, has issued a statement to Page Six about what happened.

“The color edited photo was taken of Khloe during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant. Khloe looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down," the statement said.

Being that the photo wasn't professional, it seems like the copyright holder in this situation is probably Khloe... and that she didn't love that a photo of herself she didn't like had made it to the internet. She's definitely not the first person to feel that way, celebrity or not, but according to fans on Twitter, the Kardashians are doing anything they can—including threatening legal action—to keep the photo offline.

So far, Khloe herself hasn't addressed the photo, so at this point, it seems like she's leaving it to Kim's team to handle the situation.

It's understandable why she'd want the picture taken down if she didn't approve it, but at the same time, fans are admitting that seeing what might have been Khloe's "real," unedited body has helped them.