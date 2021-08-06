Kaley Cuoco Traded Her Curtain Bangs for Something New and Different
The 'Flight Attendant' star's latest look is giving us serious hair envy.
Kaley Cuoco's latest hair transformation is giving us serious hair envy. The Big Bang Theory star is ditching her sideswept curtain bangs for a brand new look that's completely on trend. Basically, it'll have you making an appointment with your hairdresser.
On August 7th, Cuoco hopped on Instagram Stories to debut long wispy bangs that hit right above her eyes. Paired with a high bun, these eye-grazing bangs bring a whole lot of drama, which was kind of the point.
Cuoco took to Instagram to announce the release of the Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour comic, which hits stores on September 14th. Fans of the HBO Max animated series, which features Cuoco voicing the titular character, can read it digitally now. "It's got action, romance, and everything in between," Cuoco captioned one Insta Story. Funny, that's how I would describe her new haircut, which is for her new rom-com with Pete Davidson, Meet Cute.
While Cuoco has become known for her long blonde hair, she has never been one to shy away from hair experimentation. In recent years, she's gone pixie short and nailed the curtain bang trend for her HBO Max series The Flight Attendant.
Bangs are also very in right now. Last month, Emma Chamberlain swapped her long curtain bangs for something short and wispy, while Kendall Jenner is rocking out with blunt bangs that will make you want to grab a guitar. Tia Mowry went bold, dyeing her bangs blonde. Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner even turned her bangs into a cheeky mantra: "Ya gal's bang'd up," she wrote on Instagram after showing off her own set of willowy bangs.
It appears as if Cuoco just didn't want to be left out of the fringe club. Which celeb will be next?