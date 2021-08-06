Kaley Cuoco Traded Her Curtain Bangs for Something New and Different

Kaley Cuoco's latest hair transformation is giving us serious hair envy. The Big Bang Theory star is ditching her sideswept curtain bangs for a brand new look that's completely on trend. Basically, it'll have you making an appointment with your hairdresser.

Cuoco took to Instagram to announce the release of the Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour comic, which hits stores on September 14th. Fans of the HBO Max animated series, which features Cuoco voicing the titular character, can read it digitally now. "It's got action, romance, and everything in between," Cuoco captioned one Insta Story. Funny, that's how I would describe her new haircut, which is for her new rom-com with Pete Davidson, Meet Cute.