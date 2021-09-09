Kacey Musgraves Recalled Feeling "Disappointed" With Dating After Her Divorce

Kacey Musgraves' fourth album, Star-Crossed, will take listeners on a journey from the early stages of a marriage to its eventual demise. "I wasn't going to be a real country artist without at least one divorce under my belt," the singer, who filed for divorce last year, joked during an interview with The New York Times.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music on September 7th, Musgraves opened up about her troubles finding her footing in the dating world after her divorce. Although she was initially excited to enjoy the single life, Musgraves shared that she was "let down" fairly quickly after a new love interest bailed on his plans to visit her for Thanksgiving.

"It was kind of my first few steps into exploring being a single 30-something-year-old person, after a marriage and…Nothing for nothing," Musgraves recalled. "After a huge point in my career, more notoriety, it was a really naked place." She added that her early attempts at dating left her feeling "really disappointed."

Musgraves added that, although she doesn't think there's anything wrong with "hook-up culture," it's not for her—another thing that made dating a little more difficult. "We live in this hookup culture, and I'm for it," she said. "I'm for whatever it makes you feel happy, as long as it's safe, doesn't hurt other people, fine. But I've just never experienced that, the dating app culture and all that."

Fortunately, things are looking up for Musgraves. She met her current boyfriend, writer Cole Schafer, this spring.