Justin Timberlake Shared His First Photo of Son Phineas to Celebrate Father's Day

For Father's Day on June 20th, celebrities came out in droves with beautiful messages for their partners, their dads, and everyone in between. Justin Timberlake shared a photo set for the big day that included pictures of his kids-including the first photo he's shared of his newest addition, Phineas.

Alongside the sweet photos, Timberlake wrote, "Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined. Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams, and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments."

Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel welcomed Phineas in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and kept him a secret for a little bit. Though Biel gave birth in July last year, it wasn't until January this year that Timberlake confirmed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that they'd had another child.

He told DeGeneres, "His name is Phineas, and he's awesome and so cute, and nobody's sleeping." Biel also opened up about having a COVID baby while she made an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Podcast earlier this month, saying she never meant to have a "secret COVID baby," and that it just happened that way because of circumstance.

Whatever the case, it seems the parents are adjusting nicely to having two little guys around-Phineas' older brother is 6-year-old Silas-and are filling their house with love and appreciation. Biel also shared a sweet Father's Day post for Timberlake, showering him with love, and hilariously writing, "You put a roof over our heads, and then fix it when the home made rocket goes terribly wrong. You put food on the table, so the baby can throw it under the table."