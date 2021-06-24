Justin Timberlake Shared a #FreeBritney Message and People Have Thoughts

After Britney Spears delivered a heartbreaking testimony at her conservatorship hearing on June 23rd, people across the world showed their support for her. Celebrities like Mariah Carey, Bebe Rexha, and more took to social media to send their love. Spears' most famous ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake also had something to say about what Spears shared in court and fans have mixed feelings about it.

Among other things Spears said in court, she candidly shared that she has an IUD that her conservators won't let her remove, despite the fact that she wants to have more kids. She also called her conservatorship abusive and pleaded with the court to let her be free. Timberlake called out Spears' lack of control of her own body in his tweet thread of support, writing, "No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body."

Timberlake also wrote that "we should all be supporting Britney at this time," and later added that he and wife Jessica Biel send their love and "absolute support to Britney during this time."

And while Timberlake's message of support-regardless of his and Spears' "past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was," he wrote-is a nice message to share with the world, plenty of fans are calling him out for his part in Spears' downfall in the first place and his unwillingness to help her through any of this.

And though they are definitely in the minority on this one, some fans are grateful for Timberlake's public support.

Fans, for the most part, are not here for Timberlake's message. Though it's possible that he's grown from the person he used to be, fans aren't quick to forget that he wrote what many call a revenge porn song about Spears after their public breakup in 2002: "Cry Me a River." It earned Timberlake a Grammy award for playing on Spears' emotions and publicly shaming her.