LOL, the Internet Is Obsessed With This Justin Bieber SKIMS Billboard Fail

Justin Bieber's new modeling campaign for Balenciaga is off to a bit of an interesting start—at least when it comes to the massive ad on the Andaz Hotel in West Hollywood, California, that a few fans spotted a couple days ago.

Someone ran into a bit of a snafu with installing the massive billboard that resulted in one of the best advertising fails (or perhaps hilarious wins) we've ever seen. In the top half of the billboard, Bieber sports a leather jacket. So far, so good. It's the bottom half that has the internet LOLing. Bieber's bottom half appears to be the legs of soccer player Alex Morgan in a SKIMS ad for the Olympics where she's wearing only underwear and socks.

The best part is how perfectly Bieber's upper body fits with the SKIMS ad—the arms line up almost perfectly. "RIP upper half of my body," Morgan captioned an Instagram Story of the billboard, along with a number of laughing emojis.

Photographs show that the billboard was up overnight at the Hotel Andaz, giving internet users plenty of fodder. "I'm so sorry for laughing but this is way too funny," one person wrote.

"ok but why is this accidental balenciaga/skims billboard mashup actually the best ad campaign either has ever done?" wrote Vanity Fair's Emily Kirkpatrick, and this is *so* accurate!

"Justin Bieber for Skims Balenciaga is the happy accident you could only wish for on a Monday drive home," another person captioned a snapshot of the billboard.

The billboard has reportedly been fixed, although we must say we preferred the original. Neither Kim Kardashian (who heads the SKIMS brand) nor Bieber has commented on the billboard mishap. We'll next see Bieber when he makes his return to MTV's Video Music Awards on September 12th. Bieber has the most nominations of any artist this year; he's nominated in categories including "Video of the Year" and "Artist of the Year."