Julianne Moore Slammed the Sexist Idea of Women "Aging Gracefully"

The topic of aging has long been a hot one—especially when it comes to women. While it's long been accepted and in many cases expected for women to turn back the hands of time as they get older, men are more commonly free to age with no questions asked. But actress Julianne Moore is tired of this, and she spoke out on it in her As If magazine cover story, published July 1st.

In particular, Moore is not down with the term "aging gracefully" because she said it specifically targets women, calling it "totally sexist."

"There's so much judgment inherent in the term 'aging gracefully.' Is there an ungraceful way to age? We don't have an option of course. No one has an option about aging, so it's not a positive or a negative thing, it just is," she told the magazine, according to People.

It just is, indeed. Though we indulge in plenty of anti-aging skincare treatments of our own, at the end of the day, we're well aware that the aging process is something that just happens and something we should be content living through.

"It's part of the human condition, so why are we always talking about it as if it is something that we have control over?" Moore added.

And while the idea of aging gracefully is inherently sexist and an ideal not often placed on men, the Lisey's Story actress doesn't want *anyone* to concern themselves with aging and instead focus on continuous growth throughout life. Period.

"We are given a narrative as children that we keep growing through school, maybe go to college then, after school is finished, the idea of growth is done," she said, adding, "How do we continue to challenge ourselves, to interest ourselves, learn new things, be more helpful to other people, be the person that your friends and family need or want? How do we continue to evolve? How do we navigate life to have even deeper experiences?"