JoJo Siwa and Her Girlfriend Are Happy as Can Be During a Fun Trip to Disney World

JoJo Siwa has been out and enjoying living her truth since January, and her happiness is contagious. We didn't think Siwa could radiate any more positive vibes than she already was up until January. But since her coming out, her smile has become brighter and no doubt she was the happiest person in the happiest place on earth when she and her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, took a trip to Disney World.

"I'm happy:) so so so happy," Siwa captioned a set of photos from their day at the park.

Siwa told People earlier this month that she isn't yet sure how she wants to identify in the long run and is using the "pansexual" label for now. "I still don't know what I am," she said during her cover interview. "It's like, I want to figure it out. I like 'queer.' Technically, I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life … just like, my human is my human."

In February, Siwa announced that she and Prew had made their relationship official. "After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend... and Since then I've been the happiest I have ever been!" Siwa wrote in the caption of a February 8th Instagram post.

She continued, "She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!"