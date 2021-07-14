On the July 14th episode of 4D With Demi Lovato, JoJo Siwa got candid about her sexuality, public outing, and "gay awakenings" with Demi Lovato, sharing both her and her girlfriend's earliest "gay awakenings" harken back to the "Dancing With the Devil" singer themself and their 2015 hit song "Cool for the Summer."

"I've been figuring out my gay awakenings recently. I think I realized that my very first gay awakening was Jenna Dewan's performance on Lip Sync Battle," Siwa said on the show. "I think that was one of them. But do you remember your dancer, her name is JoJo Gomez, and you did "Cool for the Summer" together? I remember seeing that and just being a little too interested."

Similarly, Siwa spoke of her girlfriend's "gay awakening," which dates back to Lovato's concert she attended when she was 12 or 13 years old. "She was there with her mom," Siwa started to recall mid laugh before adding, "After the show her mom was like 'That was a great show wasn't it?' and Kylie was like, 'Yup! Sooo great!'" Lovato and Siwa immediately exploded into laughter over their unexpected connection. "I'm so glad I could play a role!" Lovato said.

Staying on topic, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer revealed "Cool for the Summer" was their way of "sharing with the world without confirming that I was bisexual." The song was released in 2015, and Lovato opened up about being bisexual about two years later. "I'm so happy you can see a little glimpse of that pride through that performance," Lovato told Siwa.

Siwa went on to explain that she "always knew" she was part of the LGBTQ+ community but she wanted to hold off on publicly coming out until she was in love.

"I always knew with me, but I always said I'm not going to do anything with it or be like, 'Hey, by the way, I'm gay, but I'm not in love with a girl yet,'" Siwa said. "I was like, 'I'll wait until I actually have a girlfriend or I have a girl that I'm in love with and I'll do something with it.' And that happened."

Likewise, making sure her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, and her family were okay with Siwa talking about her and Kylie's relationship publicly was top priority.

"The only thing that held me back from telling the world right away was my girlfriend's family and my girlfriend because I wanted to make sure she was ready," she explained to Lovato.