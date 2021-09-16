JoJo Siwa Slammed Nickelodeon for Not Letting Her Perform Her Own Songs

Nickelodeon sweetheart JoJo Siwa has a busy few months ahead of her. It was announced earlier this month that she'd be one of the 18 contestants vying for the mirrorball trophy on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars and that she would be making history as the first contestant to be paired with a same-sex pro dancer. She'll have a quick second to catch her breath and enjoy the holidays with her family and girlfriend Kylie Prew and then she'll be heading back on her D.R.E.A.M. The Tour with Nickelodeon. It all sounded very exciting until she got a soul-crushing call from Nickelodeon.

On September 14th, Nickelodeon notified Siwa that she is not permitted or allowed to sing certain songs (that she wrote, BTW!) on her D.R.E.A.M. The Tour. The songs specifically in question are the six original tracks she debuted in her new movie musical, The J Team.

Wanting to be transparent with her fans, especially those who've already purchased their concert tickets, Siwa took to Twitter to give everyone the set list update.

"I go out on tour in January. My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs)… Nickelodeon told me today that I'm not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???" she tweeted.

The YouTuber went on to explain why "there is no reason that this music should not be included." Seeing as these are Siwa's own songs that she wrote, sang, and produced herself, this decision from Nickelodeon just doesn't make any sense. It's even more confusing when you find out Nickelodeon had a hand in producing The J Team, so why wouldn't the network be okay with her performing those songs?

Siwa replied to her own tweet, typing, "Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it's not."