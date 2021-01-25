JoJo Siwa Said Her Coming-Out Experience Has Been “Really Awesome”

After coming out to oodles of fans on January 22nd, JoJo Siwa said she's never been happier. In an Instagram Live video, later captioned "Happy girl! So so happy," with a rainbow emoji, Siwa expressed her undying gratitude for her fanbase, who has been incredibly supportive of her decision to be out and proud.

"Personally, I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome," Siwa, wearing her signature hair bow (this time in a rainbow color palette), said in the January 23rd video. "I've been happy for a little bit now. It's just so, so, so awesome...You guys probably haven't seen me this happy since I was on tour."

While fans continued to share the love and ask questions in the live comments feed, Siwa called attention to one question regarding labels. She said she isn't ready to share her answer, "because I don't really know this answer."

"I think humans are awesome. I think humans are really incredible people," she said. "Right now what matter is that you guys know that no matter who you love that it's okay and that it's awesome and that the world is there for you."

Siwa, who came out on Twitter by sharing a photo of a t-shirt gifted to her by her cousin that reads "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever," noted that the stigma attached to coming out is swiftly changing. There is so much more acceptance in the world, and despite your situation at home, there are others out there who are ready and willing to encourage you to be your true self.

"It's okay to not be normal. It's okay to be a little bit different. It's okay to be a little weird. It's okay to be a little strange. It's okay to be different...that's something we should never be afraid of."

Siwa's support system includes fellow LGBTQ+ celebs like Lil Nas X, Gigi Gorgeous, Trixie Mattel, and other celebrities like Jamie Lynn Spears and Paris Hilton. Oh, and hundreds of thousands of adoring fans who have been with her since her Dance Moms days.