John Stamos Shared Cute Memories of Elizabeth Olsen Visiting Her Sisters on ‘Full House’

On March 4th, former Full House star John Stamos posted a #TBT pic of himself and WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen, who was just a toddler at the time Full House was airing. That day, Olsen had come by the set to visit her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played Michelle Tanner on the hit sitcom, and Stamos told E! News on April 12th that this picture has lived in his "archive" from his Full House days ever since.

"I was just looking through my pictures one day—I have an archive—and I saw a great picture when she was little," Stamos said of the photo. "I remember her coming down to set."

Though he hasn't kept in close contact with the Olsen family, he remembers bumping into Elizabeth at a restaurant a few years ago, and they got the chance to briefly catch up. "She said, 'I remember you tickling me when I came down to set.' I said, 'Yeah, you're doing great and say hi to everybody,'" Stamos recalled to E!.

He continued, "It is stunning to see, you know, the twins, all they've accomplished and their empire that they built, and to see her, you know, it's beautiful."

"One day she's a little girl wandering the set, and next thing you know, she's taking over a whole town, mindcontrolling the citizens to play out her favorite TV Sitcoms!" Stamos captioned his throwback. "They grow up so fast..."

When Stamos posted the photo in March, Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner on Full House, commented, "Love this!!!" Stamos later told E! that he's proud of everything the Tanner girls, including Candace Cameron Bure, have accomplished since the '90s show wrapped. "I'm so proud of all of them," he said.