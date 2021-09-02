Joe Jonas Got the Prettiest Purple Manicure to Welcome the New Season

It's official: summer is ending and so is our fling with vibrant, neon-patterned nail designs. (Okay, not completely, but go with us here.) If we're going off Joe Jonas ' recent astral purple manicure, which, duh, we definitely are, pastels are *very* in!

The "What a Man Gotta Do" singer put his starry manicure on full display earlier this week when he posted a nail selfie to his Instagram. The photo, which was added to his Story on August 31st and tagged nail artist Shigeko Taylor, shows a different nail design on each of the fingers of his left hand. The only exception was the two-toned colorblock featured on both his pointer and pinky fingers. Jonas' ring finger had three hand-painted purple stars topped with a clear coat whereas his middle finger had a lavender French tip and gold star decal. His thumb was angled away from the camera, but it appears to have had a similar gold star design.