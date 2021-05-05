Joe Jonas Revealed the Biggest Parenting Lesson He’s Learned So Far

Joe Jonas is finally sharing some details about his "gorgeous" 9-month-old daughter, Willa, whom he welcomed back in July with his wife, Sophie Turner. In an interview with CBS This Morning, Jonas described the experience in three short words.

"It's been amazing," he recalled.

Although Jonas admitted he missed tour and being out on the road—"I miss performing so much."—he also reflected on the time he's had at home with his wife and daughter.

"It's been forced time at home," he explained. "I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back." He added, "I'm so thankful and grateful."

Although Jonas is dad 24/7, when he does have some down time and he's not singing, his favorite form of escaping is sleeping.

"Naps are nice. All around," he joked when asked if there were any lessons he's learned from his time as a parent.

Jonas and Turner both have remained very tight-lipped when it comes to their daughter. They've not shared any photos of her, and in fact, never really announced she'd been born at all! Turner posted a photo for Jonas's birthday in August calling him her "baby daddy," which was all the confirmation we needed, though.