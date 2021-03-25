'Arrested Development' Star Jessica Walter Has Died
The Emmy-winning actress died in her sleep March 24th.
Arrested Development and Archer star Jessica Walter died in her sleep March 24th, Deadline confirmed. She was 80 years old.
The actress's daughter, Brooke Bowman, shared a statement on her mother's passing, which read, "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica. A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre."
Walter has been acting for decades, starting in her hometown of New York City on Broadway. She's earned countless nominations and awards over the years for her work, including two Golden Globe nominations and four Emmy nominations. She even took home the trophy in 1975 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her role in Amy Prentiss.
Touching tributes from Walter's fans, co-stars, and fellow celebrities immediately started pouring in when the news broke about her death.
According to Deadline, the family asks that donations be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind in lieu of flowers.