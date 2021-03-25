'Arrested Development' Star Jessica Walter Has Died

The actress's daughter, Brooke Bowman, shared a statement on her mother's passing, which read, "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica. A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre."