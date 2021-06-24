Maybe Jessica Chastain's TikTok Will Finally Make People Stop Thinking She's Bryce Dallas Howard

In funny yet relatable TikTok news: Jessica Chastain is "fucking sick of it" when it comes to fans (and fellow celebrities?) still confusing her for Bryce Dallas Howard. In case your mind is currently going a million miles a minute trying to decipher the difference between the two, allow us to help. Howard is from Jurassic World, or as we like to reference her, Victoria from Twilight. Chastain is an actress and producer and you know her from more feminist-centric titles such as Molly's Game, Zero Dark Thirty, and Ava. Got it? We know, the red hair can be a little confusing.

Well, Chastain is done with this, "I'm sorry are you Jessica Chastain or Bryce Dallas Howard?" discussion. Yesterday, the Molly's Game actress posted a video to her TikTok page with the caption, "This is the parent trap y'all."

In the TikTok, Chastain is sitting while singing along to the viral TikTok sound "Sick of It" by KingDiaaa2. Across her video is text that reads, "When you spend 20yrs building a career and they still think you work at Jurassic Park." Sorry, excuse us while we grab a towel because we literally just spit out our water from laughing so hard.