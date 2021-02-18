Jennifer Love Hewitt Spilled All the Tea About Partying With Betty White

Like that time Betty had a few too many and almost ended up in a bush.

If there's any celebrity we dream of being friends with, it's Betty White. Not only does she seemingly have a heart of gold, but she seems like an absolute riot—something that her longtime pal Jennifer Love Hewitt can attest to. In fact, Hewitt recently dished on her friendship with the TV legend with fellow '90s queen Drew Barrymore, revealing the one hilarious night that nearly went awry for the pair after a few too many alcoholic beverages.

Hewitt served as a guest on the February 17th episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, telling the bonkers story of the time she nearly "killed the national treasure Betty White."

"Pizza and vodka's her favorite," the I Know What You Did Last Summer star said of everyone's favorite Golden Girl. "She also loves hot dogs, and she cheats at Scrabble. But she's Betty White, so you just let her win."

"One of the only times that I've been, like, super drunk was with Betty in public," she added. "And she, like, veered off into a bush. And I thought, 'Oh my gosh. I'm going to kill the national treasure Betty White.' She loves to, like, end her nights with you by, like, eating gummy bears."

And yes, if you're wondering, the newly minted 99-year-old is as amazing as she sounds. "She's everything you want her to be and more. She's the best, and I just love her to pieces," said Hewitt.