Jennifer Lopez Said She's Having the "Best Time" of Her Life These Days

As if the "Bennifer" photos haven't already confirmed it, Jennifer Lopez is having "the best time of [her] life" as of recently. During a new interview with Zane Lowe for his Apple Music 1 podcast, Lopez said, "I'm super happy."

"I know people are always wondering, 'How are you? What's going on? Are you okay?' This is it," Lopez told Lowe. "I've never been better."

She continued, "I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I've really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own. And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I'm at."

Lopez and Ben Affleck, whom she was engaged to back in the early aughts, rekindled their romance in May, just a few weeks after she broke things off with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. Though Lopez didn't mention Affleck by name in her interview with Lowe...we're all reading between the lines, right?

Lopez recalled to Lowe the period in 2020 when she moved to the Dominican Republic to shoot Shotgun Wedding, and it was at that point that she realized she's "good on her own." She said, "While I was there, I had got to a point in my life where I really felt good on my own. I'm good. I love my life right now. I love what I'm doing. I love where I'm at. I love the person that I am continually kind of evolving into and becoming." In April, it was confirmed that Lopez and Rodriguez had called off their engagement.

The singer and actress noted that she appreciates "all the love that's coming my way right now and all of the good wishes" from fans and followers. "I just want everybody to know that it's the best time. It's the best time of my life."