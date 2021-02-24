Our Hearts Can’t Handle Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo's ‘13 Going On 30’ Reunion

Jenna Rink and Matty have been reunited—finally! While filming in Canada for their new movie, The Adam Project, 13 Going On 30 costars Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo snapped a selfie, assuring us that the wishing dust does indeed still work. Garner shared the photo to Instagram on Tuesday, February 23rd, with the caption, "Wishing dust worked! And I got a perfect day with my old pal." Meanwhile, Ruffalo posted the selfie asking his followers, "Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?"

13 Going On 30 fans went ballistic in the comments demanding to know whether we can expect a sequel and quoting famous lines from the movie like "Are your tongues red red or Razzle red?" One of Ruffalo's followers even jumped in and suggested a title if they were to make a second film: 13 Going On 50.

Out of all the rebooted TV shows and movies over the last few years—and there have been a lot—there hasn't been talk about a 13 Going On 30 revamp or sequel. If you've been keeping your fingers crossed since 2004, it's best you uncross them. Back in 2019, Garner squashed the likelihood of any 13 Going On 30 continuation happening.