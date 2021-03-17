Jennifer Garner Revealed Which '13 Going On 30' Scene Nearly Made Mark Ruffalo Quit the Movie

People learned the dance to "Thriller" by Michael Jackson in one of two ways: by watching the official 1983 music video or by watching the 2004 rom-com 13 Going On 30. In the latter, Jennifer Garner, who plays a 13-year-old girl trapped in a 30-year-old woman's body, gets a party full of people on the dance floor to start doing the choreography to "Thriller"—and it's arguably the most iconic scene from the film. As it turns out, that's also the scene that almost made Mark Ruffalo, aka Matt Flamhaff, quit the movie.

Jennifer Garner revealed this bit of information during a recent edition of theSkimm's "Texting With" digital series after being asked to share a set secret from 13 Going On 30. "We started to learn the dance," Garner said, referring to her and co-stars Ruffalo and Judy Greer. "Our first rehearsal I think it was like Mark, Judy, and me, and Judy and I were both dancers growing up, and poor Mark didn't know that," she continued. "And he came in and he hated the rehearsal process so much he almost dropped out of the movie."

Garner went on to answer a series of other questions about her personal and professional life, starting with a question about the most surprising person who follows her on social media. "I spoke to Oprah the other day and she told me that she follows me," she said. "I think she must have a finsta. That made me like, uh, die."

The 48-year-old mother of three also addressed her parenting style, saying that one of her kids calls her a "fun-killer" mom. "I am 60% fun-killer, 40% really fun," she said. Her personal experience with parenting likely helped her out with her latest role as mother-of-three Allison Torres in the chaotic family comedy Yes Day. Garner summarizes the plot of the Netflix film as, "Allison used to be fun, she would say 'yes' to anything. She becomes a mom of three and she becomes a lot less fun. And the mom and dad decide they're going to have a 'Yes Day' where they say 'yes' to everything their kids want for the next 24 hours."

Garner also seemed to have some good chemistry with co-star Edgar Ramirez, who recently played a detective in The Undoing. "He is delicious. His accent...I kept adding a kiss to a scene because his lips are so just, he's so delicious," she said.