Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer Had the Cutest Little '13 Going On 30' Reunion

If 13 Going On 30 remains one of your favorite all-time romantic comedies, we've got the best news of the day for you. Two of the film's stars (and fictional frenemies Jenna Rink and Lucy Wyman), Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer, just reunited for a socially distanced walk, and the selfie Garner shared of their outing is too cute for words.

Garner teased their meet-up in the cheekiest way...literally. She shared a photo of someone's denim-wearing backside on her Instagram Stories on Monday, January 25th, captioning the shot, "Today I got to take a walk with one of my most favorite people ever." She invited followers to guess who she walked with, asking, "Who does this adorable biscuit belong to?"

She then shared a photo of her walking buddy with a blonde bun chatting up a seriously cute tiny dog, writing, "Hint: She stops and talks to every dog she sees." Some eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that it looked like Greer in the shots, with Garner confirming by sharing some of the "Judy Greer" guesses and writing "ding ding ding" and tagging her longtime pal.

The pair commemorated their reunion with the sweetest selfie, shared by Garner on her main Instagram feed, and we're feeling so much FOMO over this.

"Always the smartest. Always the funniest. Always the biggest @dodgers fan in the room. I love @missjudygreer. ♥️" Garner wrote of her pal, adding, "#TeamJG p.s. Hey, JG — remember how I said I wasn't going to post you? 😬 Sorry, but you're cute."