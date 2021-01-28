Jennifer Garner’s Ode to Traveling Will Make You Laugh *and* Cry

Given that it's been nearly a full calendar year since the coronavirus pandemic upended our lives in ways both big and small, it's understandable if you're missing things from pre-pandemic life, like traveling. Jennifer Garner can relate—she just posted a memorial to both traveling and tight jeans, and it'll probably make you laugh and cry all at the same time.

Garner took to Instagram on January 27th to share a photo and video montage of her plane journeys, captioning it, "Travel: A Memorial (aka Tight Jeans: Goodbye Forever) 🪦♥️🙏." Set to a dramatic, super sad piano song, the Love, Simon star can be seen walking down an airplane's jet bridge, carry-on bags in tow, doing leprechaun kicks before boarding her flight. She then showed footage of all the silly, mundane things one does during the air travel experience: carrying many, many suitcases; dancing along the terminal's moving walkway; taking a phone call steps away from the gate; managing to lug said suitcases down a moving escalator; and, of course, sleeping. So. Much. Sleeping.

Our hearts really can't handle this level of hilarity and sadness right now, because all we want is to get on a plane and go anywhere other than our own living rooms.

Garner's video somehow made us miss all the things we used to complain about: carrying our luggage, crowded gates and late departures, having to dress for all kinds of temperature changes, and even taking awkward plane naps stuffed into a tiny seat...because at least it meant we were going somewhere.