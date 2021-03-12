Jennifer Garner Has a Firm Opinion on an ‘Alias’ Reboot That Fans *Definitely* Need to Hear

In her March feature interview for The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Garner discussed the possibility of bringing her hit early-aughts spy thriller Alias back to mainstream TV. The series ran from 2001 through 2006 and made Garner a household name. She had previously appeared in Felicity, but it was her Alias character Sydney Bristow that shot her into stardom. So...would Garner ever step back into Sydney's shoes again?

"Sign me up," Garner said of a potential reboot. "[I'll] grab Bradley [Cooper, her former co-star] by the scruff of his neck."

Garner won a Golden Globe award for Best Actress for her work on Alias in 2002 and racked up four Emmy nominations over the course of the show's run. Garner's friend and former Alias guest star Paul Berg told THR, "Let's not forget, Jennifer was a massive sex symbol on Alias. Every guy wanted to be with her, and every woman wanted to be her."

"She was sweet, lovable, charming, and if you crossed her, she could kill you," Berg said. And let's be honest—that kind of leading female character will never go out of style.

And now that fans have confirmation that Garner would be down for a reboot, they're calling on showrunner J.J. Abrams to make it happen.

Garner and Abrams are currently working together again on a limited series titled My Glory Was I Had Such Friends for Apple. It's based on the 2017 memoir of the same name by Amy Silverstein and chronicles the importance of her friendships during her wait for a second heart transplant.