Jennifer Aniston Said She Wants to Always Be Remembered for Making People Laugh

Jennifer Aniston has been a staple in television and film since the '90s, and not a blip of time has gone by where she wasn't on the screen making people laugh. The comedic roles she has played over the years (and there's too many to list here) go to show that she is someone who will be remembered for making those around her smile and laugh, which is a hope of hers, she tells People in this week's printed issue.

"I have a good heart, and I'm a great friend," she said. "I lead with love."

While laughter has always been a key ingredient in Aniston's line of work (We're the Millers, anyone?), it's also been something she's leaned on in real life, especially in regards to her name being tossed around in headlines. "Sometimes you can't help family members or people sending stuff over going, 'What is this? You're having a baby? Are you getting married?'" she continued, adding, "It's like, 'Oh, good gosh, when and how many years will it take for you to ignore that silliness?'"

Learning how to be self-aware has been a big life tool for Aniston, as well has therapy. "I've really gotten a lot out of therapy. Just being a public person, there's a lot of amazing things that come with that. But there's also a lot of tough stuff, because we're only human, and we tend to walk around with bulls-eyes on our heads," she explained.