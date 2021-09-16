Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Reveal Who They Want to Join 'The Morning Show'

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are gearing up for the Season 2 premiere of their buzzworthy Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show. Friends fans and pop culture enthusiasts went bananas back in 2019 when the Green sisters announced they'd be joining forces to work on a new project. Now that they've got their freshmen and sophomore season behind them, they're ready to welcome back another familiar face and sister to The Morning Show family.

"We need Christina Applegate to join us...that would be fun," Witherspoon told Entertainment Tonight of who she'd like to bring onto the series. And the Applegate suggestion doesn't seem too far-fetched—Aniston is in agreement! "We do," Aniston chimed in. "We should do something like that." All three Green sisters reunited almost two decades later on another TV show?! We're not worthy!

If you're unfamiliar with the '90s sitcom (no judgment!), here's a bit of context: both Witherspoon and Applegate appeared in a handful of Friends episodes as Rachel's (Aniston) sisters. Applegate played a self-involved, snobby sister named Amy and Witherspoon was cast as the clueless yet slightly more lovable sister named Jill. Applegate went on to win an Emmy for her comedic portrayal of Amy, and the three became lifelong friends. Ahem, sisters.