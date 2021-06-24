Jennifer Aniston Candidly Opened Up About Whether or Not She'll Ever Get Married Again

Hearts broke everywhere when Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt split up in 2005. Thanks to Aniston being one of America's Sweethearts and making so many people feel like her pal, we all wanted to give her a hug when her famous marriage came to an end. We felt the same way when her marriage to Justin Theroux also came to an end in 2017 after being together for six years. Aniston, however, is taking it all in stride and is happy to just keep her life how it is.

In her cover story with People on June 23rd, Aniston candidly shared that another marriage is something she doesn't even think about, adding, "It's not on my radar." While that doesn't sound like she's fully closed the door on it, it sounds like she's content in her life now, which we love for her. "I'm interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another," she said, according to ET Canada. "That's all we should hope for. It doesn't have to be etched in stone in legal documents."

The Morning Show actress and Friends alum has fielded countless questions over the years about marriage and having babies-and she's pretty tired of it. In fact, she's really trying to make it clear to everyone, and we mean *everyone*, that her life is good and she's really happy with how everything shook out for her. "I'm in a really peaceful place," she told People. "I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs. I'm just a very fortunate and blessed human being."

That doesn't mean, though, that she harbors any ill will toward her first ex-husband. She actually still considers him a friend. "Brad and I are buddies, we're friends," she told Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show on June 23rd, per People. She even said there's no "oddness" between them at all, which shows quite the level of maturity after the fallout they went through when their marriage ended and Pitt famously then married Angelina Jolie.