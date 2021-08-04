Jennifer Aniston Will Probably Never Stop Gushing Over Her Time on 'Friends'

If the Friends reunion special taught us anything, it's that the six main cast members didn't take one second of the experience for granted. Jennifer Aniston, who portrayed Rachel Green on the '90s sitcom, recently sat down with InStyle to talk more about her 10-season run on the show, which she described as "a unicorn of an experience."

As fans learned from watching the special, Aniston almost didn't land the part of Rachel. In fact, she had to beg her employer at the time—the producers of another TV show called Muddling Through—to relieve her of her contract so she could sign on to the cast of Friends.

In her September cover story for the magazine, Aniston says she can't "imagine a universe where [she] didn't get off" the show because that "one little moment" brought her exactly to where she needed to be.

"It was a unicorn of an experience," she continued. "For whatever reason, we were all at the right place at the right time, and we created something that landed its little flag on a lot of people's hearts around the world."

The Morning Show star went on to explain that the reunion made her realize that Friends is "not just out there in the ether or on a television set you've passed by." Looking back, Aniston sees how the New York-based sitcom became enriched in their "actual bodies — our DNA, our bloodstream, our cells."