There's a Really Good Reason You Won't See Jennifer Aniston at the Emmy Awards

In the spring of 2021, the impossible happened: After countless rumors over the years, an actual Friends reunion materialized, and it was so good that it's been nominated for four Emmy awards. But should the HBO Max special take an award home on September 19th, there's at least one member of the cast you definitely won't see on stage: Jennifer Aniston.

During a September 13th appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Aniston explained that she's skipping the Emmys because she's still taking the threat of COVID-19 very seriously, even though she's vaccinated.

"No, I will not be going," Aniston said when Kimmel asked her if she'd be attending. "This is a big step for me to just be here. I'm just—baby steps."

As Aniston told Kimmel, over the past year and a half, she's been keeping her bubble very small, keeping it to work, home, and a couple of friends' houses (including Friends co-star and longtime BFF Courteney Cox), so attending an awards show right now would be a bit out of her comfort zone.

It makes sense that she'd be hesitant to go to the Emmys—Aniston's been outspoken about how important it is to her to stay vigilant in fighting the pandemic. In a recent interview with InStyle, she even admitted that she's cut some people out of her life who have refused to get vaccinated.

"I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day," she said. "It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion—but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda."