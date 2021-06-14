Jennifer Aniston Shared Throwback Photos of Goddaughter Coco Arquette for Her Birthday

Anyone who watched the Friends reunion knows that the castmates of the beloved '90s sitcom aren't only IRL friends, but they're practically family. This was made especially clear when Jennifer Aniston posted a sweet birthday shoutout for Courteney Cox's daughter, Coco Arquette, who is Aniston's goddaughter. For Arquette's 17th birthday on Sunday, Aniston shared a precious throwback photo of her holding her goddaughter as a tiny tot.

"Happy Birthday my sweet Cocolicious!" Aniston wrote on her Instagram Story along with the photo. "Godmama LOVES you."

jennifer aniston Credit: @jenniferaniston, Instagram

She followed up the Story post with another throwback photo, which features Aniston and Cox smiling with their heads together as a young Coco sleeps in their arms. The photo was originally posted by Cox earlier this year to celebrate Aniston's birthday, who wrote, "Happy Birthday Jenny Louise! We've known each other so long I don't even remember why I call you that. I love you !"

Cox also shared a collection of her own throwback photos for her daughter's birthday and each one is pretty great. In chronological order, the actress shared four photos of daughter Coco, from her as a toddler to a recent photo of her as a teenager, purple-streaked hair and all. "Happy 17th birthday to my strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented, and wise Coco," Cox wrote. "I love you so much. 🎈"