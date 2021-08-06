Jennifer Aniston Says Sorry, Not Sorry to People Criticizing Her COVID-19 Vaccine Comments

Jennifer Aniston said in her cover interview for the September issue of InStyle that she "lost a few people in [her] weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated]," calling the loss "unfortunate." And when she faced backlash for her comments on cutting people out of her life based on their vaccination status, Aniston didn't waver on her stance.

"I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day," she told InStyle Editor in Chief Laura Brown. "It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda."

The @OprahDaily Instagram account shared Aniston's stance on August 4th, and the comments under the post made Aniston feel like she had to defend herself.

"These comments," Aniston captioned an Instagram Story repost of the @OprahDaily upload, adding a sad face emoji.

jennifer aniston story one Credit: @jenniferaniston, Instagram

She then shared a comment left on the post by a fan that read, "But if [Jennifer's] vaccinated she's protected correct? Why be worried about [having unvaxxed people] around her?"

"Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me," she wrote under the comment, referring to breakthrough cases of COVID-19 caused by mutations like the Delta variant.

"I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die," Aniston continued. "BUT I CAN give it to someone who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) — and therefore I would put their lives at risk."

"THAT is why I worry," she concluded. "We have to care about more than just ourselves."

jen aniston story two Credit: @jenniferaniston, Instagram

Aniston then shared this post from the @BadassCrossstitch Instagram account: