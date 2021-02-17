Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer Are Releasing a Book of BTS Secrets About Making 'The Office'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"We met on The Office and it kicked off what would become one of the most important relationships of my life."

Angela Martin and Pam Beasly were not exactly friends on The Office. The actors who played them, however, are absolute BFFs. Angela Kinsey (Angela) and Jenna Fischer (Pam) started the Office Ladies podcast in 2019, on which they share a BTS look at the beloved sitcom and give listeners a peek inside their sweet friendship. And now, the duo is diving even deeper in a co-written book titled The Office BFFs: Tales of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There.

"I'm so excited to share with you all that @msjennafischer and I wrote a book! It's about our time on The Office and our friendship," Kinsey announced on her Instagram on Tuesday alongside photo strip pictures of the two friends when they were younger. Then, she went on to gush about her longtime bestie and the reason they decided to create the book. Warning: It's extremely adorable.

"Jenna is my life anchor," she added. "She is that friend that helps me make sense of the world. She has always been there for me for the big and small moments. As I sat on the floor of my garage going through bins of photos of us over the years, I knew I wanted to scrapbook it all! It's our love letter to the fans of The Office and to best friends everywhere."

If you thought that was too cute to handle, just wait for Fischer's post. She shared an old photo of her and Kinsey all dressed up at an event together along with some kind words about her longtime friend. "When you find a gal who will sit on the floor in a fancy gown at a fancy event with you because your feet hurt…you've found a bestie," she wrote. "At least I have! Angela and I have journeyed through so much together. We met on The Office and it kicked off what would become one of the most important relationships of my life. And now we get to share all about it in our new book The Office BFFs!"

Fischer added that the two had been working on the manuscript for the book for over a year, pulling from their journals and "many bins of photos" (which means we can probably expect to see many more throwback pictures like the ones above). "We share about our time on The Office and about becoming Moms and what that was like - for both our work and our friendship. And about going into business together as the Boss Ladies of Office Ladies," she wrote about the upcoming book.

The only downside to the news of this exciting new book is that we have to wait until next year to read it. The Office BFFs won't be available until February 8th, 2022, but you can preorder it now from Barnes and Noble below.

