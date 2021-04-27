Jay-Z Opened Up About His Kids and Their Future Careers in a Rare Interview

The fact that Blue Ivy already has a Grammy Award at the age of 9, it's easy to assume her life as a star is already laid out for her. Jay-Z has made it clear, however, that he and Beyoncé are not in the business of deciding their children's careers for them. In a recent—and very rare—interview with The Sunday Times, the rapper opened up about his number one priority as a parent.

"Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?" he said. "Not 'Here's this business that I'm going to hand over to you, that I'm creating for you.'"

He continued, explaining that the future of his children's careers are still very much TBD. "What if my child doesn't want to be in music or sports?" he said. "I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible."

Jay-Z reiterated the importance of creating "a loving environment" for his and Beyoncé's children, which includes 9-year-old Blue Ivy and 3-year-old twins Sir and Rumi.

"[The goal is to] just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be," he said. "It's easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We're just guides."