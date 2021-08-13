Jamie Spears Said He'll Step Down as Britney Spears' Conservator—but Not Yet

Britney Spears got a win in her conservatorship case against her father that could lead to big changes for the pop star—but not quite yet.

After 13 years, Jamie Spears said he'll step down as conservator of his daughter's estate, but not right away. Despite initial reports, Britney's father has not officially agreed to step down as conservator. Instead, he says he'll step down "when the time is right," giving no clear timeline on when that might be.

"There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate," a court document filed by Jamie Spears' lawyer on August 12th and obtained by People stated. "And it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests."

The document goes on to say that Jamie helped his daughter when she was "in crisis, desperately in need of help" and is "willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the Court." It also states that to get to that point, "the Court should encourage all interested parties to meet and confer in order to resolve those pending matters in the best interests of Ms. Spears."

So what does this mean for Britney? "Until we actually see the resignation papers filed, we should reserve judgment on what this really means," Sarah J. Wentz, an attorney who specializes in conservatorships, told CBS This Morning on August 13th.

With Britney's attorney requesting an investigation into the conservatorship, it's unlikely that her father will step down anytime soon. "I am doubtful that he's going to resign and then have to defend himself on his own dime in front of this court," Wentz said. Jamie is reportedly paying himself $16,000 a month of his daughter's money.