Britney Spears' Dad Is Reportedly Paying Himself $16,000 a Month From His Daughter's Money



As if we couldn't get any angrier at Jamie Spears, Britney Spears' new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, who just filed a petition to have Jamie removed as the conservator of his daughter's estate, let it slip that Jamie has reportedly been paying himself $16,000 per month ... from Britney's bank account ... for the past 12 years.

The now-public documents Rosengart filed on Monday, July 26th, allege that Jamie began paying himself a $16,000-per-month salary in 2009, about a year after he became the conservator of his daughter's estate. And that salary is more than the monthly allowance he has been allotting to Britney (again, this is an allowance of her own money).

"Mr. Spears has profited handsomely from his daughter's conservatorship," the paperwork reads, per Insider. "By way of illustration only, since at least 2009, Mr. Spears has been paying himself $16,000 per month from Ms. Spears's Estate, $2,000 more than he has allotted to Ms. Spears."

But wait, there's more: "Mr. Spears also pays himself an additional $2,000 per month for office expenses — again, from Ms. Spears's Estate," the filing reads. Flames ... flames on the side of our face ...

Jamie has also taken somewhat of a commission from his daughters' performances in previous years as well, the filing reads. "Mr. Spears has paid himself a share of the revenues generated by Ms. Spears's performances," Rosengart alleges. "He reportedly received 1.5% of the gross revenues generated by Ms. Spears's performances and merchandise sales associated with her highly successful multi-year Las Vegas residency." That percentage is estimated to be about $2.1 million. And Jamie also reportedly yielded about $500,000 form his daughter's 2011 Femme Fatale tour.

"Although it is common for managers, agents, and other industry professionals to receive a percentage of an artists' earnings, Mr. Spears is none of those," Rosengart says.