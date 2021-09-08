Jamie Spears Filed a Petition to End His Conservatorship Over Britney Spears

On September 7th, Jamie Spears filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court to end his conservatorship over his daughter Britney Spears' estate.

Jamie's petition comes after his daughter's attorney Mathew Rosengart submitted a supplemental petition on August 31st in an attempt to speed up the process of Jamie's removal from the 13-year-long conservatorship, as has been requested by Britney for months. The supplemental petition made one thing very clear: Jamie would not receive monetary compensation for stepping down from his conservator position.

"As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter," Jamie's petition reads, per The Hollywood Reporter. "If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance."

Furthermore, Jamie notes that Britney "is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required."

Jamie previously stated that he would remove himself from the conservatorship in early August, however, he made no mention of when he would do so. Since 2019, Jamie has overseen Britney's financial affairs and gave up overseeing her personal and medical affairs to a co-conservator, Jodi Montgomery.

In his petition, Jamie notes that he feels comfortable stepping down now that his daughter has "demonstrated a level of independence" by being able to hire her own attorney and drive herself around Southern California. And, according to NBC News, his petition argues that under probate code, Britney shouldn't have to undergo a psychological evaluation in order to end the guardianship.

Rosengart called Jamie's petition to end the conservatorship "vindication." However, he continued, "It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, but as we assess his filing — which was inappropriately sent to the media before it was served on counsel — our investigation will continue."

The original petition to have Jamie removed was set to be considered by Judge Brenda Penny on September 29th. It's unclear if the hearing will go on as scheduled with a new docket or if this petition has wrapped up all the loose ends.