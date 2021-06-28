Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Her Silence on Britney Spears' Conservatorship Case

A week after Britney Spears shared her bombshell testimony in her conservatorship case with a Los Angeles court, her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, has broken her silence on the entire matter. On June 23rd, Britney told judge Brenda Penny, among other things, that when she was put on new medication at one point that she didn't want, her dad, Jamie Spears, was all for it. She added, "My whole family did nothing." It was after this accusation that many of her fans went after Jamie Lynn for being complicit in Britney's struggle.

Now Jamie Lynn is sharing her side with a series of Instagram Stories posted June 28th, where she claims she's always been there for her sister. She started the tearful video by saying she never said anything prior to this because she felt it wasn't her place to speak publicly on Britney's conservatorship until Britney herself was able to do so.

"Now that she's very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead," she said.

Jamie Lynn went on to say that first and foremost, she is Britney's sister. "Since the day I was born, I've only loved, adored, and supported my sister. This is my freaking big sister before any of this bullshit," she said. From there she said she'd support her if she wants to run away forever or take over the world again because either way, she has "nothing to gain," she said.

The younger Spears started to get more teary as she continued talking, telling her followers that she doesn't feel like she should owe the public an explanation because she and her sister know where her heart is and how supportive she's been personally. She also said that just because she isn't using a hashtag, it doesn't mean she wasn't being a support system long before the hashtag existed-and won't continue to do so long after it goes away.

"This situation does not affect me either way, I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness," she said amid her tears and frustration, but plenty of Britney's fans have already taken to social media to make it clear that they don't believe her. So many are asking why she hasn't been more helpful in getting Britney out of her situation, but the fact remains that we don't know what's happening behind closed doors.