Jada Pinkett Smith's New Tattoo Represents the "Divine Feminine Journey"
She's working on a sleeve that includes tattoos of a lotus flower and Jai Ma.
Jada Pinkett Smith is treating herself to an early, early birthday present. The actress, who'll be turning 50 next month, shared on Sunday that she was beginning her 60th birthday celebrations a little sooner than she anticipated because "tomorrow is not promised." Her first order of business was to meet renowned celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo and begin crafting the first tattoos of her long-awaited sleeve.
The Girls Trip star simply couldn't wait any longer to start building her sleeve, she said on Instagram on August 15th. Smith showed off her new ink, which covered about half of her forearm, writing, "I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo … I'm starting to build my sleeve now!"
In the cute selfie, Smith's forearm was out for display, illustrating the new intricately detailed tattoo of Jai Ma and the three generation lotus flower she previously got during an episode of Red Table Talk with her daughter, Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield.
She explained to fans that her sleeve will be "Repp'n the Divine Feminine Journey within and without."
Several celebrity friends and RTT guests expressed their love for the goddess-themed sleeve tattoo in the comments. We can't wait to watch her sleeve grow! Who knows, maybe she'll show off a new matching tat soon—Will, are you game?