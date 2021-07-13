Willow Smith Convinced Jada Pinkett Smith to Shave Her Head, and She Looks *So* Good

After battling hair loss for years, Jada Pinkett Smith decided to let it all go and shave her entire head bald. Her daughter, Willow Smith, first posted the selfie of the two of them on her Instagram on July 12th with their matching shaved heads. The elder Smith reposted the same photo to her own grid shortly thereafter, saying Willow was actually the one to talk her into getting rid of all her hair.

She wrote, "Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50's are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed." Yes! We love this attitude.

Jada had previously discussed her relationship with her hair on her show Red Table Talk in 2018, saying, per People, that so many have asked why she frequently wears turbans on her head. And while the fashion statement is sometimes for aesthetics, the actress more often uses them for function.

"It was terrifying when it first started," she said on the show of her hair loss. "I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh my god, am I going bald?'" It was then that she started wearing her hair super short, so there was less of it to lose.

Now it seems she's just not dealing with it at all. Willow often rocks a bald head—flawlessly, we might add—so we can see why she talked her mom into doing the same thing. Jada also shared a video of her new look on her Instagram so we could get the full effect, and the bald look really works for her.

Plenty of her famous friends chimed in with support, too, including Tina Lawson, who wrote, "It Just shows that beautiful face and soulful eyes more prominently." Gabrielle Union dropped a bunch of heart and flame emojis, which really speak for themselves, and even Willow made sure to leave a beautiful comment for her mom, writing, "You are DIVINE."